Tropical Storm Barry and your weekend

Sunday's forecast is one to keep an eye on. Currently ours is for a mostly sunny day, little in the way of wind, another warm morning and another hot afternoon. However, there is some data this morning pointing to a possible easterly wave - a ripple, if you will, in the atmosphere moving toward us from the east - by early Sunday. If so, it may touch off thunderstorms and showers. At the very least, it would cause an increase in cloud cover.