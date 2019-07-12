Tropical Storm Barry and your weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The lead story for most news outlets is Barry and how it is expected to affect areas in the Lower Mississippi Valley. The storm will affect our weather, but not with rain. I've mentioned that a storm such as Barry, on the forecast path, typically brings us hot and dry weather. With that in mind, here's what I expect going into the weekend.
Today began sunny with a nearly calm wind. Beautiful weather. This afternoon will be partly cloudy and hot. Winds will remain light, except for storm-generated gusts. The chance of that, however, is slim. Perhaps not slim-to-none, but slim. Like yesterday, with the heat and humidity, a storm or two may pop up somewhere in the viewing area. Like yesterday, and the day before (and the day before that), any storm that develops may produce damaging wind gusts and flooding rain. A lone storm yesterday dumped 1.31″ of rain in an hour at the TTU Mesonet weather station near Lamesa.
Tomorrow, Saturday, will be mostly sunny, though at times there may be more cloud cover than sunshine. Winds will remain light. Morning temperatures will be warm and the afternoon hot.
Sunday's forecast is one to keep an eye on. Currently ours is for a mostly sunny day, little in the way of wind, another warm morning and another hot afternoon. However, there is some data this morning pointing to a possible easterly wave - a ripple, if you will, in the atmosphere moving toward us from the east - by early Sunday. If so, it may touch off thunderstorms and showers. At the very least, it would cause an increase in cloud cover.
Next week, the remnants of Barry will still be in position to influence our weather early in the week. Monday and Tuesday are dry and hot days in my forecast. What's left of Barry will move toward the northeastern US and any effect on our weather will end. Wednesday and Thursday are both slight chance of storms days in my forecast.
Latest on Barry
The tropical system over the northern Gulf, now Tropical Storm Barry, is expected to slowly strengthen and drift toward Louisiana. The eye is expected to cross the coastline (landfall) tomorrow. Storm-total rainfall amounts up to 25 inches are expected.
For the latest on Barry, please see the stories on our home page (here at kcbd.com). To get the current statistics and to track the storm, use our Interactive Radar here on the Weather Page (close this story and scroll down the page) and in our free Weather APP. Here's how to see the storm and retrieve more information about strength, location, movement, and the official National Hurricane Center's forecast:
On our Weather Page, scroll down to the radar, adjust the view to include the Gulf area, click on Layers (lower right), in the menu that opens scroll down to the Overlays section, and highlight the Active Tropical Track icon. Once the storm is named icons will begin to appear on the radar. Tap/click any one of them for additional information. You also may want to try the Active Model Track, though the image will be less cluttered with it off.
In our Weather App, available for free at http://onelink.to/kcbdweather or in your app store, tap the radar icon, adjust the view to include the Gulf area, click on the Layers menu (the three dots in the circle at lower right), tap/click the Overlays heading, and highlight the Tropical Tracks icon. Active icons are in grey while inactive ones are black. Once the storm is named icons will begin to appear on the radar. Tap/click any one of them for additional information.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 65°, three degrees below the average low for the date. The high was 103°, ten degrees above the average high. The July 10 record low is 58° (1915, 1946, and 1968) and the record high 109° (1940). For today, July 11, Lubbock’s average low is 68° and the high 93°. The record low is 57° (1999) and the record high 108° (2016).
Today's sunset in Lubbock is the first to fall before 9 PM since the middle of June and is at 8:59 PM CDT. Tomorrow's sunrise is at 6:47 AM CDT.
