Vitalant to host Back the Badges Blood Drive from July 16-21
By Michael Cantu | July 12, 2019 at 11:44 AM CDT - Updated July 12 at 11:44 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services, is inviting the public to its Back the Badges community-wide blood drive, which will take place from July 16-21.

The community is invited to come donate blood at either Vitalant’s location at 48th Street and University Avenue or in the South Plains Mall across from the Finish Line shoe store, according to Vitalant. The Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office will also donate blood.

Those who donate blood will receive a special t-shirt and get free registration for the inaugural Back the Badges 5K and Fun Run on July 20. That event will take place from 8 a.m. and following the 5K there will be a First Res ponders Appreciation event in the west parking lot of the South Plains Mall until 2 p.m.

During the appreciation event there will be food trucks, games, various vendors and a chance to meet and great local first responders.

This blood drive is special because it encourages more blood donations from the community. During the summer there is a blood shortage at local hospitals, according to Vitalant.

Get more information about the Back the Badges 5K and Fun Run here:

Back the Badges Blood Drive!

We are getting so close!! Next Saturday, July 20th you'll have a chance to meet some of your local first responders during the annual Back the Badges Blood Drive! Like Officer Spann mentions in the video below, we will have several of our units out at the @South Plains Mall from 9am to 2pm including some of our motorcycle and Mustang officers, SWAT, Mounted Patrol and the Bomb Squad! While you're visiting with our officers, you can swing by the Vitalant - Lubbock busses to donate blood and help save a life! If you're intersted in attending the event or participating in the first ever Back the Badges 5K and Fun Run, visit their website: https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Lubbock/BacktheBadgesBloodDrive5KFunRun

Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Thursday, July 11, 2019

