Vitalant to host Back the Badges Blood Drive from July 16-21

We are getting so close!! Next Saturday, July 20th you'll have a chance to meet some of your local first responders during the annual Back the Badges Blood Drive! Like Officer Spann mentions in the video below, we will have several of our units out at the @South Plains Mall from 9am to 2pm including some of our motorcycle and Mustang officers, SWAT, Mounted Patrol and the Bomb Squad! While you're visiting with our officers, you can swing by the Vitalant - Lubbock busses to donate blood and help save a life! If you're intersted in attending the event or participating in the first ever Back the Badges 5K and Fun Run, visit their website: https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Lubbock/BacktheBadgesBloodDrive5KFunRun