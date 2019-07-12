Vitalant to host Back the Badges Blood Drive from July 16-21

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services, is inviting the public to its Back the Badges community-wide blood drive, which will take place from July 16-21.
The community is invited to come donate blood at either Vitalant’s location at 48th Street and University Avenue or in the South Plains Mall across from the Finish Line shoe store, according to Vitalant. The Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office will also donate blood.
Those who donate blood will receive a special t-shirt and get free registration for the inaugural Back the Badges 5K and Fun Run on July 20. That event will take place from 8 a.m. and following the 5K there will be a First Res ponders Appreciation event in the west parking lot of the South Plains Mall until 2 p.m.
During the appreciation event there will be food trucks, games, various vendors and a chance to meet and great local first responders.
This blood drive is special because it encourages more blood donations from the community. During the summer there is a blood shortage at local hospitals, according to Vitalant.
Get more information about the Back the Badges 5K and Fun Run here:
