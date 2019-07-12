West Girls All-Stars look to finish with a win

Wichita Falls, Texas (KCBD) - The West Girls All-Star basketball team has been working hard this week at Midwestern State University. They face the East at noon Saturday as part of the Six-Man Coaches Association All-Star Games.
Ropes Payton Medlock is humbled to be part of this super talented squad.
“It’s a blessing. It’s really cool. It’s such a huge opportunity to get to play with them, like the best from around here.”
Jayton’s Abby Coulter says the girls have quickly bonded and are finding their roles for their last high school basketball game.
“I’ve had to play in the post. I’ve never played in the post in my life. It’s fun. I think we’ll be good Saturday.”
Patton Springs’ Brandy Campos likes the makeup of this team.
“Our team is a really good team. I think we are going to do really good. I like our team. Coach is a good coach and he puts us to work.”
Grandfalls’ Matthew Hoover is the West Coach, but earlier this week, he became Anton’s new Head football coach.
Also on the West team is Patton Springs’ Brittany Campos, Silverton’s Tally Patton, Sands Alexis Gonzales and Whitharral’s Raelynn Wooley.
Good Luck to the West Girls All-Stars.
