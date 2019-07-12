Wife heartbroken after husband murdered trying to stop a home invasion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It hasn’t even been a week since a Lubbock man was killed trying to confront the two suspects to protect his family and neighbors. Robert Dendy, 49, was shot in an ally on the 4700 block of Auburn Street after trying to defend his neighbors from home invaders. Now days after all this unfolded, KCBD is hearing from Dendy's wife for the first time.
Dendy’s wife, Teresa Dendy, says her husband would jump hurdles for anyone he cared about to make sure they were safe. She says when Robert saw their son chasing a car while on the phone with police last Saturday night, she didn’t think twice when her husband went to make sure everything was okay.
“He said ‘I'll be right back and I’ll go check on the boys make sure they're okay,’” said Teresa.
Teresa says she believed he would come back, but moments later a call would prove her wrong. “I had to answer a phone call from my grandson. He was in shock. He said ‘grandma, my papa’s been shot.’”
Words she couldn’t believe. In fact, she says she didn’t believe it and thought he was just hurt. Teresa says minutes later her grandson came and brought her down the street to where Robert was. “I got out of that pickup and I see him there. I already knew he was gone, but it wasn’t his time. It was not his time.”
Her husband of 28 years and the man she had three kids and five grand kids with was gone. “He was taken and I looked in my husband’s eyes and I knew he was gone. I didn’t even get a chance to say goodbye. I didn’t get to touch him or tell him I loved him. He was gone.”
Now each day that has gone by, Teresa said it hasn’t gotten a bit easier. The pain that her loving husband and family’s provider is gone is a hard pill to swallow. “This isn’t going to be easy for us. It’s not. Robert worked hard. He provided for all of us. I mean, he was the provider and I’m going to have to just try to keep us together and keep on going the best I can.”
Not only did Robert provide and protect his family, Teresa says he did it for his friends too. “He loves kids, he loves people, he loved me, he would go to the end of the earth for me and for anybody pretty much.”
A man Teresa says will remain in the hearts of many forever including her own. “I’ll never forget him and I’m going to stay strong enough to love him forever, for as long as I got left, until I’m home with him.”
There is a GoFundMe to help Teresa and the Dendy family out. To donate, click here.
