Hot afternoons, low rain chances this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The weekend will continue the trend of hot afternoons and mild morning lows, just like the last few days.
That means that nighttime lows will stay around 70 degrees with afternoon highs between the range of 92-95 degrees for all of the region. Some of the higher temps will be in the southern South Plains. In Lubbock, the daytime highs should vary from 91-93 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.
While the rain chances will be low, a few showers may make it into the eastern South Plains Sunday afternoon and evening. However, the heavy rain will stay well east of us in east Texas to Louisiana because of Barry. That system will be to far away to bring us any rain.
Looking ahead, rain chances may increase by mid-week.
