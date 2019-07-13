Coast Guard rescues people trapped by flooding near New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) - The U.S. Coast Guard said it and area agencies rescued people in flooded areas in Terrebonne Parish, La. on Saturday.
The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received an initial report at approximately 4:30 a.m. of 12 people in distress due to flooding, it stated in a news release.
Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City launched a 24-foot response boat crew and Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans launched a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew.
The aircrew hoisted four people and their cat and took them to Houma Airport.
The Coast Guard warned residents that hurricanes and tropical storms can be deadly, and their ability to conduct rescues diminish as Tropical Storm Barry approaches landfall. They may be unable to perform rescues at the height of the storm.
The public should be prepared, stay informed, heed storm warnings, and evacuate flood-prone areas if it is still safe to do so, they stated.
