Estacado hosts third annual Thomas Howard Football camp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The late Thomas Howard Junior's legacy lives on.
The former Estacado Matador and NFL Linebacker was remembered Saturday, as the third annual Thomas Howard Youth Football Camp took place at Estacado High school.
In 2013, Howard was killed in a car crash in California.
The 30-year-old walked on at the University of Texas El Paso and became a scholarship starter. He was drafted in the second round by the Oakland Raiders in the 2006 NFL Draft.
According to family members of Howard, The Thomas Howard Football Camp is all about giving back to the kids in the community.
“Every year, it continues to grow,” Percilla Howard said. “Our Estacado coaches are just great, and it’s like a village. Our budget is low and we are building it up, but we have a lot of friends, community, and family. It takes a village to help the children and that is what we are all about, and that is what my son loves. He loves kids and we love the kids. We want to help them because when we help them, the whole community, the whole society is helped.”
