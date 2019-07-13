Tristan Smith wins three state titles and one national title in 4-H Shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When Tristan Smith is at the shooting range, he is in his element.
This past week, Tristan competed in the Texas 4-H Shooting Sports State Games in Manor, Texas, where he kept his eye on the prize, as he competed with the best shooters in the State.
Tristan fired away and proved to everyone that he is a state champion in three different events.
- Smallbore Pistol
- Centerfire Pistol
- .45 Caliber Pistol
He would go on to finish second in Smallbore Hunter Pistol, fifth in Sporter High-power rifle, and seventh in Light Rifle.
Before the State meet, Smith was in Grand Island, Nebraska for the 4-H Nationals where he and team Texas won the Small Bore Pistol competition. (Texas won first place with a final score of 1036.)
With Team Texas winning the competition, Smith is now a National Champion in the team Small Bore Pistol competition.
4-H has been there at every step of the way for Tristan Smith’s journey, helping him grow as a person and as a shooter.
