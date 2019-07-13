Warm Weekend With No Rain Expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another humid start to the day while high pressure continues to dominate the upper atmosphere over our region, afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90′s through the weekend.
Tropical Storm Barry will continue to cause dangerous conditions for the central Gulf Coast states and track north-northwest during the next few days, moving slowly and adding additional stress to an already saturated region. Travel to impacted areas is discouraged until remnants of Barry subside later in the week.
Conditions at home remain fairly mild in comparison to our potential for triple digit temperature trends of years past. Rain chances remain slim as the week progresses with some isolated chances mid to late week. This week our hottest day is expected to be Tuesday, with temperatures by afternoon remaining just shy of 100 for much of the South Plains.
Moisture from Barry will try to work it’s way around the upper level ridge but our chances to take advantage of that moisture is slim.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.