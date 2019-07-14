8 injured, 1 killed in crash involving passenger bus near Friona

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died and eight people were injured after a crash involving a passenger bus near Friona early Saturday morning.
According to DPS officials, 51-year-old Ozem Ordonez-Yanez of Mexico was driving a passenger bus carrying 39 passengers.
DPS officials say the bus was heading east on US 60 in the outside lane. A Toyota Camry, driven by 48-year-old Socorro Gallego of Friona, was driving west on US 60.
Gallego turned left into the cross-over, failed to yield right of way and continued to drive south across the eastbound lanes in an attempt to enter Cargill Meat Solutions.
The front end of the bus collided into the right passenger side of the Camry.
Gallego was transported to Parmer Medical Center in Friona where she later died.
Friona and Bovina EMS transported four of the bus passengers to Parmer Medical Center where they were treated and released. Four other passengers were treated on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
