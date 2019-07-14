Motorcyclist and semi-truck collide on Hwy. 84 near Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to an accident on highway 84 between a motorcycle and a semi-truck.
The motorcyclist was westbound and lost control on a curve, crossing into the eastbound lanes of highway 84, colliding with the truck. The rider was wearing a helmet.
The rider on the motorcycle survived, but their condition is unknown at this time.
The collision occurred near highway 84 and FM 1294 outside Shallowater.
KCBD will bring more on this story as it develops.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.