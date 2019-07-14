Plainview-native Jonathan Martinez knocks out Pingyuan Liu in UFC Sacramento

Source: UFC Photo
By Devin Ward | July 13, 2019 at 10:00 PM CDT - Updated July 13 at 10:36 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Heading into this weekend’s action at UFC Sacramento, Plainview-native Jonathan Martinez was looking to pick up his second-straight win.

Standing on the other side of the octagon was Pingyuan Liu.

(Liu, was riding a nine-fight win streak entering the night. )

Through the first two rounds, the fight was fairly competitive.

But in the third round, Martinez ended the bout with a knee to the jaw of Liu.

According to MMAMania.com, this is “easily the biggest finish of Martinez’s career.”

The 25-year-old fighter is expected to land another bout before the end of 2019.

