Red Raiders in the Summer League Update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For two former Red Raiders, their run in the NBA Summer League has come to an end, while Keenan Evans and the Grizzlies survived and advanced.
Keenan Evans has been one of the top scorers for the Grizzlies this summer league, scoring in the double-digits in nearly every game.
Matt Mooney's run with the Hawks at the NBA Summer League came to an end last night, when Atlanta fell to Milwaukee, 80-72.
Over the five games that Mooney played in, he averaged 9.2 points per game on 38-percent from the field, while averaging 23-minutes per game on the court.
Zhaire Smith seemed to find his groove in his second time playing in the NBA Summer League with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Smith was one of the Sixers' most efficient scorers at summer league, as he averaged 12.4 points per game on 48-percent shooting from the field.
At the end of the day, all three of the Red Raiders have shown that they will be in the conversation for NBA roster spots.
(Tariq Owens is on the Phoenix Suns roster, but has yet to see time on the floor.)
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.