Arrest made, one man charged with murder after shots fired in south Lubbock Saturday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police and sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 5600 block of 122nd Street at 6:20 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Law enforcement on the scene found 67-year-old Larry Fawver dead when they arrived. On Sunday morning, police confirmed an arrest was made in the case.
Felix Joseph Alonzo, 19, is in custody and charged with murder in connection to the death of Larry Fawver.
According to the Police report, Alonzo was identified as a suspect and taken into custody at UMC following a single-vehicle accident that happened near County Road 7500 and Highway 87.
Police say an arrest warrant for Alonzo was obtained early Sunday morning.
Multiple agencies responded to this call. The DPS helicopter was also seen flying over the area.
Investigators continue to look into the details of this case and urge anyone with information to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
We’ll continue to update this story as LPD releases more information.
