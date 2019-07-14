Texas Tech Meat Judging takes first at Australian international contest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Meat Judging team traveled to the Land Down Under to compete in the 2019 Australian International Collegiate Meat Judging competition this week.
The Red Raiders were selected by the Australian Intercollegiate Meat Judging committee to represent the United States.
During the competition, Texas Tech faced off against numerous American universities along with teams from Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Pakistan.
The Texas Tech team was named the 2019 Australian Collegiate Meat Judging Champion Team.
According to the Texas Tech University Meat Science Facebook page, the team will stay in Australia for another week.
During that time, the team will go on tours to learn more about the Australian Ag industry.
