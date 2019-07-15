AimBank reaches agreement to acquire FNB New Mexico

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - AimBank has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire FNB New Mexico, which would mean its total assets would grow from $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion.
FNB currently has New Mexico locations in Angel Fire, Clayton, Logan, Raton, Santa Rosa and Tucumcari with one Texas location in Dalhart, according to an AimBank news release. This will add to AimBank’s 18 other locations in the Panhandle, South Plains, Permian Basin and Big Country of Texas.
“This is a natural fit for AimBank and provides us an ample opportunity to serve more markets,” Scott Wade, CEO of AimBank, said in the release. “AimBank is committed to the growth in our communities by helping local businesses stay viable and strong. The FNB New Mexico acquisition provides a great value for our shareholders, expanded opportunities for our employees, and enhances the services for our customers.”
