American Flag departs for Abilene following transfer ceremony

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday, the Patriot Tour will arrive in Lubbock at 11:15 a.m. at Wild West Harley Davidson, located at 5702 58th St. This tour is in an effort to raise funds to support disabled veterans and their families.
The Patriot Tour is a 110-day journey that transports one American Flag 14,500 miles through the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, West and Southwest before arriving in Texas.
The tour began in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin on Armed Forces Day, May 18. There will be a flag transfer ceremony and then the flag with its rider-escort will depart for Abilene.
To learn more about the Patriot Tour and donations click here.
