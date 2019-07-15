Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a 19-year-old Fort Worth man is in police custody, charged with the murder of 67-year-old Larry Fawver over the weekend.
- Felix Joseph Alonzo was identified as a suspect and taken into custody at University Medical Center after single-vehicle crash.
- Fawver’s death was reported on Saturday night and police continue to investigate. Those with any additional information are asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
A motorcyclist is alive after a crash between his motorcycle and a semi-truck on Sunday afternoon near Shallowater.
- The Texas Department of Public Safety reported the motorcyclist was driving west and lost control, hitting the semi on Highway 84.
- The rider of the motorcycle did survive but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
The disastrous flood that were predicted in Louisiana as an effect of Tropical Depression Barry’s never came and Louisiana’s governor could not be more content.
- However, many who live around the Gulf Coast are still in danger of tornadoes and flash-floods.
- Barry was downgraded from a tropical storm to a depression Sunday afternoon, but still poses a threat to parts of Arkansas, East Texas, western Tennessee and southeastern Missouri.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids are underway in U.S. cities like Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco.
- However, no arrests have been confirmed in Baltimore, Chicago or New York. Those are starting on a smaller scale later this week.
- ICE officials say this series of raids is focused on about 2,000 people who have been previously ordered to leave the country.
