Hale County community, Xcel Energy launches Hale Wind Project

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 35 miles away from Lubbock, near Petersburg, there are nearly 240 wind turbines providing clean energy that could be used across the nation. The “Hale Wind Project” dedication was held this morning, where citizens, Xcel Energy and local city and county leaders celebrated the commencement of operations at the new facility.
It took about a year to complete the new facility with 239 wind turbines. Xcel invested just over 700-million dollars for the new wind farm. The new facility is helping local communities grow.
David Hudson is the President of Xcel Energies for Texas and New Mexico Operations. He said, "There’s a lot of local appreciation and interest in this type of wind facility because this is going to be a major investment in the communities of Plainview and Petersburg, Abernathy. People will be working and will be using different services. You know, this is a 30 year asset that’s that is going to benefit our customers and the local communities.”
Senator Charles Perry for Texas’ District 28 spoke at Monday’s event and said, "It’s just a good thing for our community to be able to generate new income, new jobs, new money, money from other resources. There’s a synergy there for other people that come to this community because now there’s energy sources didn’t exist.”
“This will create tax base-- have created over 300 jobs during the construction. And also, it’s creating great tax base for the schools and for the county," said Hudson. "Also, it’s going to be generating during its first 10 years and producing electric energy just below once in a kilowatt hour, which is very remarkable for a renewable resource.”
“This project came online under budget in one year. 428 megawatts," said Perry. "For the average person, that’s huge. 180,000 thousand households’ electricity came online without a hitch under budget in one year.”
Hale County is helping produce energy that could be used across the United States.
Perry said, "Wind power is huge. Most people don’t realize that there’s 23,000 megawatts currently being produced in Texas for wind energy. To put that perspective, there are days when wind does least cost energy that actually providing in excess of 50% of the grid supply.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.