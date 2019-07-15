Health care company donates to Slaton’s Family Medical Clinic for recovery efforts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A grant given to the Slaton Family Medical Clinic will aid in recovery efforts after the clinic’s facilities were destroyed during a fire last month. The grant, provided by Superior HealthPlan, will allow the clinic to move to a new location.
The clinic’s facility, which was formerly located at 255 West Garza St. in Slaton, was completely destroyed after an early-morning fire on June 15. The fire also destroyed the neighboring business, Klemke’s Sausage Haus and Antique Shop, and heavily damaged the Slaton Bakery nearby.
It was not until earlier last week the Bakery was able to resume normal operations and working hours. Community members have been trying to raise funds for Klemke’s through both a GoFundMe account, and a street dance and fireworks festival which took place on July 6.
Superior will present a check with the grant amount at 1 p.m. at the clinic’s temporary location, 101 North 9th St. Employees of Superior will be there to help the clinic move into the new facility. More information on Superior’s grant program can be found here.
