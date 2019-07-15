KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ginger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ginger, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Ginger is not even a year old yet, but is looking for a forever home.
She is an owner-surrendered dog after her original owner had an injury that prevented them from taking care of her.
Ginger’s adoption fees for Monday, July 15, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
