LPD to close roads Tuesday and Thursday for major crash investigations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have announced a number of road closings for Tuesday, July 16th and Thursday, July 18th in order to conduct a number of investigations into recent major crashes.
Tuesday, July 16th 2019
10:00 A.M. Northbound traffic will be closed near 7800 North Interstate 27, the left lane of southbound traffic will be closed as well.
1:00 P.M. The entire intersection of 500 North Detroit and Duke Street will be closed.
Thursday, July 18th 2019
9:00 A.M. Northbound traffic will be closed and diverted near 3900 East Loop 289, and the entire intersection of 19th Street and Milwaukee will be closed.
1:00 P.M. Northbound traffic near 27th Street and Avenue Q will be diverted to 28th Street, 27th Street on the East side of Avenue Q will be closed.
Westbound traffic near 1900 19th Street will be diverted northbound on Avenue S.
LPD states these times are tentative and they encourage drivers to use caution in these areas as officers conduct their investigations.
