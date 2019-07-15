More than heat

If you are going to spend time outside take it easy in the heat, drink plenty of water, use sunscreen, wear a hat, spend time in the shade or, better, in an air-conditioned space. NEVER leave anyone, especially a child or a person in less than good health, or an animal, unattended in a vehicle for even a moment. Even when the outside temperature is in the 80s, let alone the 90s, the temperature inside a parked vehicle in the sun - even with windows "cracked" - can climb to deadly levels in minutes. If you ever have any reason to carry a child in your vehicle, then check to make sure no one is left EVERY time you get out. Make it a habit.