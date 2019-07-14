Summer pattern expected this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A typical summer weather pattern continues across the South Plains for the next few days.
High pressure should keep most of the area dry, but a few storms could make it across the Western South Plains during the evening and overnight hours this week.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast overnight.
Low temperatures fall into the middle and upper 60’s. A few locations may remain above 70 degrees, especially south and east of Lubbock.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday with highs in the middle 90’s.
This pattern continues Tuesday through Friday with isolated storms possible each day.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.