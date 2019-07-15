Women’s Protective Services selling tickets for 20th Hurst benefit drawings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tickets are on sale for the 20th Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing event, which will take place on Aug. 3 inside the Banquet Hall of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Ln. The theme for this year’s drawing is “Planting the Seeds of Change.”
Four winners will be picked to win two John Deere front loading tractors, a Gator and a John Deere riding lawn mover. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100 each and includes two passes the fundraising drawing.
Other activities surrounding the drawing will include a barbecue buffet, live music by Lubbock’s Spur 327 Band, some casino games and a silent auction.
Tickets can be bought at any Hurst Farm Supply store (find a list here) or by calling 806-748-5292.
WPS is also asking anyone interested to donate items for the silent auction or to become a sponsor. Those interested in doing so should call 806-317-4727.
All the funds received through this fundraiser will go to support victims of domestic abuse in and around the Lubbock area. Read more about WPS here.
