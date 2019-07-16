Caution: Heat AND humidity

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you think yesterday was hot, you'll think the same of today. And tomorrow. And the day after. And... you get the picture. Our recent hot and humid weather continues into the weekend. Not quite East Texas oppressive, but near, when compared to our typically West Texas drier air. Here's the outlook through the week.
We'll have a little more cloud cover, a bit more of a breeze, a tad more heat, and just as much humidity today. Partly cloudy, breezy, hot, and quite humid. Highs will range from the mid-90s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to a bit above 100 degrees in the southeastern viewing area.
Tomorrow will be about the same, though perhaps with a little more sunshine (a little less cloud cover). It will be about as breezy. About as hot. And just as humid.
Thursday through Saturday bring little if any change in the heat and humidity. Temperatures will continue to peak in the upper 90s to near 100 around Lubbock. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The breeze will continue in the 10 to 20 mph range with occasional gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.
While these temperatures are not unusual, the humidity is on the high side. Please continue to take it easy in the heat. People spending time outdoors, especially those working in the sun, should know and watch for the signs of heat illness.
The effects of extreme heat are cumulative. Prolonged hot weather takes a greater toll on us, as well as pets and plants, compared to an occasional very hot day among more average temperatures. Summer days are typically at their hottest from mid-afternoon into early evening.
Your body cools itself by perspiration, give it the raw material to produce it. In this heat, if you are in the sun and not sweating, you need immediate medical attention! If someone shows signs of heat illness move them to a cool location and call 911.
Strenuous and/or outdoor activities should be limited to the early morning or late evening hours whenever possible. Long-sleeved, light weight, light colored, loose fitting clothing provides more protection from the sun and will keep you cooler than no sleeves or short sleeves and/or shorts if you are in the sun. Drink plenty of water, stay in air-conditioned environments or at least the shade as much as possible.
If you or someone else is experiencing excessive sweating, weakness, and/or cold, pale and clammy skin, irregular or weak pulse, fainting or vomiting - you (or another victim) may be suffering Heat Exhaustion. Get out of the sun, preferably in an air-conditioned space, lay down, loosen clothing, apply cool wet cloths. Sip water, do not gulp it down. If your condition does not improve, seek immediate medical attention.
IF you or someone else is experiencing any of the above, AND your body temperature is 106°F or higher, your skin is hot and dry, your pulse rapid and strong, or if unconsciousness occurs, CALL 911. DO NOT take or give a victim fluid. Do not wait for improvement, you or any other victim may be suffering Heat Stroke, which is a severe medical emergency. Get the victim to a hospital immediately - delay may mean the difference between life and death.
Do not spray children, pets, or plants, with a garden hose to cool them off until you have confirmed the water is not hot.
Find out more about the signs of heat illness, heat safety, and child heat safety at https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat
As noted previously - here, on social media, and on air - the high-pressure area bringing us the heat is also limiting rain chances. As such, expect only a gradual day to day change in our weather. Each evening a stray storm or two may wander from New Mexico into the far western viewing area. At this time I don't expect these storms to make it to Lubbock. But stay tuned.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 69°, one degree above the average low for the date. The high was 97°, four degrees above the average high. The July 15 record low is 58° (1926 and 1932) and the record high 105° (1933, 1937, and 2001). For today, July 16, Lubbock’s average low is 68° and the high 93°. The record low is 58° (1926 and 1935) and the record high 105° (2001).
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 8:58 PM CDT. Tomorrow's sunrise is at 6:49 AM CDT.
