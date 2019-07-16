Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, an international bank is suing Ford Motor Credit, the company that is suing the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group.
- International Bank of Commerce alleges Ford interfered with RDAG contracts and became liable for the auto groups debts when Ford froze its assets.
- Court documents show IBC loaned and refinanced more than $30 million to RDAG from Aug. 31 to February 2018 and feel it is owed more than $25 million.
- Read all the details here: Bank sues Ford Credit in connection to Reagor-Dykes bankruptcy
A Fort Worth woman is reaching out to the public in the hopes they will help find her sister who has been missing since February.
- Angelia Dye said she has not heard from her sister, Taylor Breann Phillips of Levelland, since Feb. 6.
- Phillips is described as 5 feet, 4 inches, with blue eyes, and blonde sometimes reddish hair.
- Those with information on Phillips should the Levelland Police Department at 806-894-6164.
- Read more from Amanda Ruiz here: Concerned sister asks public for help to find missing levelland woman
A Slaton family clinic is getting some help from a health plan organization that has issued a $5,000 rebuilding grant after a fire one month ago.
- Superior HealthPlan presented a check Monday afternoon to the Slaton Family Medical Clinic to help in its rebuilding efforts.
- The clinic was completely destroyed after a June 15 fire that also took out Slaton’s Klemke’s Sausage Haus and Antique Shop, which was in the neighboring building.
- KCBD’s Katie Main was there and has the full story: Family Medical Clinic receives grant to help rebuild after fire in Slaton
Fifty-years ago today, NASA’s Apollo 11 launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida and to celebrate the occasion NASA has invited crew members back on the launch pad.
- The three-man crew consisted of Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong, who has since died but is known for being the first man to step foot on the moon.
- Along with the reunion, 5,000 model rockets will launch simultaneously at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: Apollo 11 astronauts returning to launch pad 50 years later
Read more Monday stories here:
- UN refugee agency ‘deeply concerned’ about US asylum curbs
- Hale County community, Xcel Energy launches Hale Wind Project
- LPD to close roads Tuesday and Thursday for major crash investigations
- Women’s Protective Services selling tickets for 20th Hurst benefit drawings
- AimBank reaches agreement to acquire FNB New Mexico
- Step-grandson identified as murder suspect after Saturday night crash
- KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ginger
Don’t forget to enter yourself into the drawing for a FREE Daybreak Today coffee mug. Details can be found here: Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.