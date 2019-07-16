Family Medical Clinic receives grant to help rebuild after fire in Slaton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today marks one month since fire destroyed multiple businesses along the city square in Slaton.
But, one of those businesses is on its way back to serving the city with help from a grant it received this afternoon.
The Slaton Family Medical Clinic went up in flames during an overnight fire on June 15th.
Physician Assistant Al Bendeck said a lot went through his head when he got the phone call about the fire.
“Do I need to retire? Is this time to quit? Oh my gosh everything, I have is gone.” Bendeck said. “But, we had a family meeting and we prayed about it and we sought help from the Lord.”
Bendeck decided to rebuild, but he was going to need some help.
“This was a shock when we got the telephone call a few weeks ago letting us know first that we were up for a grant, and secondly that we won the grant,” Bendeck said.
Andrea Cruce of Superior Healthplan said the organization has a $5,000 grant that they give each quarter to a provider and community organization that works to improve the health and wellness of the community.
Senator Charles Perry was there when Superior Healthplan awarded the grant to the Family Medical Clinic.
“A $5,000 donation in a clinic this size is huge,” Perry said.
Perry said the money will provide the resources to help the clinic move forward.
“Today is a good example of corporate partnership, corporate responsibility doing what it should do and can do and chose to do when a community like Slaton had a fire that wiped out it’s rural healthcare system,” Perry said.
The continuation of the Family Medical Clinic means people will not have to drive to Lubbock for healthcare.
“Our patients in this community, a lot of them are single family, a lot of them have one car, or a lot of folks are elderly and do not drive,” Bendeck said.
“Anytime that we can come together and support our members, our providers and the community as a whole, Superior Helathplan is always going to do that,” Cruce said.
