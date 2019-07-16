Highs near or above 100 degrees this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another hot day for the South Plains. In Lubbock 97 degrees for the high today. 102 degrees was the highest afternoon temperature and that happened in these communities today: Post, Turkey, Northfield, Guthrie and Gail.
The heat will continue tomorrow and for the rest of the week. I expect highs for all the area to range between 96 degrees to 102 degrees for the region through Friday. The highest afternoon temperatures will occur in the eastern South Plains along and east of the caprock. For folks in the northwestern areas the daytime highs will be around the mid 90s.
I do think afternoon highs will drop into the mid 90s by Sunday into early next week.
As for the rain chances, they will be in New Mexico or the panhandle with isolated showers possible in the western and northern areas early in the morning hours through Saturday.
The rest of the region will see some rain potential by late Sunday and into Monday and Tuesday.
With all this extended heat, remember to drink plenty of water, find shade trees and find some air conditioning.
