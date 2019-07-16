Justus Parker ready to learn from mistake that cost him his Red Raider football career

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, word got out that Red Raider Senior Defensive Back Justus Parker had been suspended for a year by the NCAA and his Red Raider football career was over.
Today Parker took to twitter to man up to his mistake, saying: “life is bigger than the game of football, keep me in your prayers.”
Parker’s tweet said: “During the spring semester I was notified I had failed an NCAA drug test for a banned supplement. After going through the appeal process, I was notified that I was denied. Life is complex, karma is real and I shouldn’t have taken what it was.”
Parker when on to explain why he took the supplement.
“I was moving to more of a linebacker role, and needed to gain weight. This situation is hard, but with every big mistake comes a big lesson, if you keep your head up to see it. I will be better from this. I will mature and I will miss Texas Tech and Lubbock.”
Parker had a strong season in 2017 starting six games as a walk on. He was then given a Texas Tech scholarship via a video from New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski. He thanked Kliff Kingsbury, David Gibbs and Karl Scott for developing him into an All Big 12 player.
“My Senior year may be gone, but my life is still going. It’s not mistakes that define you in life, but the choices and decisions you make after them that do.”
