KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dixy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dixy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Dixy has been with LAS since November.
She has a few battle scars but that does not make her any less lovable. If anyone visits her cage they also get to see her do a little dance.
Dixy’s adoption fees for Tuesday, July 16, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
