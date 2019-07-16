Keenan Evans & Memphis Grizzlies win NBA Summer League Title

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Keenan Evans scored eight points and Dusty Hannahs chipped in 15 as the Memphis Grizzlies won the NBA Summer League Championship topping Minnesota 95-92 in Las Vegas Monday night.
Evans added four rebounds, eight assists and two steals. With Memphis up 1 with 10.4 seconds left, Evans hit two massive free throws for the Grizzlies.
Hannahs, a Red Raider who transferred to Arkansas hit three of four three-pointers in the game.
Jarrett Culver, who had his rights traded to Minnesota, didn’t play in the Summer League. He was on the Timberwolves bench tonight watching the game.
Congrats to the Memphis Grizzlies on winning the Summer League Championship
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.