Lady Raider Erin Degrate grad transfers to Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Lady Raiders have lost Erin Degrate as she has grad transferred to Baylor and will be eligible to play this season for the Lady Bears.
Degrate played in 17 games last season starting five. She averaged 10 points and 6 rebounds a game.
That leaves 3 returning players from last years squad: Chrislyn Carr, Brittany Brewer & Sydney Goodson.
Texas tech had the second best BCS turnaround in the Nation as they went 14-17 in the first season under Marlene Stollings after a 7-23 season in 2017-2018.
