LPD to close roads for crash investigations on Tuesday, Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, July 16 and Thursday, July 18, officers with the Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit will temporarily shut down several streets to continue investigations into recent major crashes. Each location should not be closed down for more than two hours.
The first road closure is at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the 7800 block of I-27. Northbound traffic will be closed and diverted off I-27. The left lane of the southbound traffic will be closed. Just before 5:30 p.m. on June 30th, Lubbock police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 7800 block of North Interstate 27 just south of Keuka Street. The driver, 37-year-old Megan Green, was ejected from the SUV and later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Then, at 12 p.m. the entire intersection of North Detroit and Duke Street will be closed. A bicyclist seriously injured in a crash on June 23 around North Detroit and Emory has died of his injuries. The bicyclist has been identified as 56-year-old Benjamin Martinez.
On Thursday, July 18 at 9 a.m., northbound traffic will be closed and diverted off of the East Loop 289 and 50th Street. LPD says a single vehicle fell from the overpass in the 3900 block of East Loop 289 on Saturday, June 29 and caught fire around 6 a.m. Saturday. After a few days in the hospital the victim, 31-year-old Raymond Phelps, died.
Also at 9 a.m. on Thursday, the entire intersection of 19th Street and Milwaukee Ave. will be closed.
Then at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Northbound Traffic of Avenue Q will be closed at 27th Street and will be diverted onto 28th Street. Also, 27th Street on the east side of Avenue Q will be closed. One person has died and two others were injured in a crash at 27th and Ave. Q on Saturday, June 29.
Also at 1 p.m., westbound traffic on 19th Street at Avenue S will be closed. Traffic will be diverted northbound on Avenue S. Twenty-four-year-old Robert Macias Jr. died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 29. The collision happened before 1 a.m. on 19th Street near Avenue S.
Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during these times. If that is not possible, LPD urges drivers to use caution in these areas as officers conduct their investigations.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.