LPD to close roads for crash investigations on Tuesday, Thursday

The first road closure is at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the 7800 block of I-27. Northbound traffic will be closed and diverted off I-27. The left lane of the southbound traffic will be closed. Just before 5:30 p.m. on June 30th, Lubbock police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 7800 block of North Interstate 27 just south of Keuka Street. The driver, 37-year-old Megan Green, was ejected from the SUV and later pronounced deceased at the hospital.