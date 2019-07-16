Lubbock native, lawyer Cole Shooter announces candidacy for county GOP chair

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cole Shooter, a lawyer and Lubbock native, has announced he will run for chairman of the Lubbock County Republican Party. This comes as current Chairman, Steve Evans, has announced he will not seek another term.
Shooter currently practices law in Lubbock, focusing mainly on estate planning, elder care, business and creation development, probate and estate disposition, and real estate.
He is a native of Lubbock and graduated from Lubbock High School in 2004, earned a bachelor’s degree of political science from Texas Tech, a master’s in business administration from Wayland Baptist University and a law degree from the Texas Tech School of Law, according to a Shooter campaign news release.
Some past experience includes being the president of the Tech’s College Republicans, president of the Federalist Society at the Texas Tech Law School, president of Lubbock High School’s Teenage Republicans and an office staffer with the county’s Republican party.
Other activities included a stint as a columnist for Tech’s newspaper The Daily Toreador, a member of the Lubbock Lions Club, chancel choir member with the First United Methodist Church, mission committee member for FUMC and a guest host on radio station KFYO-AM.
The date for the county’s primary election will take place on March 3, 2020. Read more about Shooter’s legal experience here.
