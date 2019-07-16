Man who chased people at grocery store with a machete arrested by LPD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have taken a man into custody after he was identified as the one who chased people down the aisles of a grocery store with a machete.
Officers were called to the United Supermarket at 12815 Indiana Avenue on Monday evening, July 14, to respond to reports that a man, later identified as Alfonso Telles, 24, of Lubbock, was bothering customers in the parking lot with a long knife.
Callers told police the man was holding a machete, walking up and down the aisles of the store. They told police his behavior suggested he may have been on narcotics.
After Telles left the store, he began walking down Indiana Avenue and was intercepted by police. He ran from Police into a field.
Telles was handcuffed and searched, but police didn’t find a machete or long knife on his person. Members of Telles’ family told Police they had come to United to pick up Telles.
They informed Police when Telles got in the car, he looked angry and agitated. The family told Police Telles pulled the weapon from his pants stating he wanted to kill someone.
The family members said they were worried he was going to attack them so they exited the vehicle and went in the store. Telles also left the vehicle and followed them into the store.
They quickly doubled back and returned to the car, and Telles chased them. Telles threatened them as he chased, but they were able to reach the car and lock him out before fleeing.
The family informed police they are aware of Telles’ history with narcotics. The weapon was found in the bushes near where Telles left the store.
Police were searching for two others who called law enforcement about Telles but they were unable to find them.
Telles was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and evading arrest.
His bail has been set at $24,000.
