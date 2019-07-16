Pigskin Preview: Kress Kangaroos

By Pete Christy | July 15, 2019 at 7:17 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 7:17 PM

KRESS, Texas (KCBD) -The Kress Kangaroos went 3-6 last season. They enter with a new coach in 2019 as Mark Earhart returns from Cotton Center to lead the Kangaroos.

“I had been an assistant at Kress a few years ago so I knew the community and always wanted to go back. I always felt like I had unfinished business at Kress.”

Coach Earhart hopes non-district will prepare his team.

“I think we are going to be pretty quick. There’s a lot of youth so there’s going to be some growing pains. I feel like they will be hard workers.”

Kress is In District 2 of Class 1A Division II.

“We’ve got a really tough district. You got Motley, Silverton and Patton Springs. I really think we have a chance to compete. I think it’s going to be a good tough competitive district.”

