Pigskin Preview: Kress Kangaroos

KRESS, Texas (KCBD) -The Kress Kangaroos went 3-6 last season. They enter with a new coach in 2019 as Mark Earhart returns from Cotton Center to lead the Kangaroos.
“I had been an assistant at Kress a few years ago so I knew the community and always wanted to go back. I always felt like I had unfinished business at Kress.”
Coach Earhart hopes non-district will prepare his team.
“I think we are going to be pretty quick. There’s a lot of youth so there’s going to be some growing pains. I feel like they will be hard workers.”
Kress is In District 2 of Class 1A Division II.
“We’ve got a really tough district. You got Motley, Silverton and Patton Springs. I really think we have a chance to compete. I think it’s going to be a good tough competitive district.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.