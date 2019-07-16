Pigskin Preview: Patton Springs Rangers

AFTON, Texas (KCBD) -The Patton Springs Rangers went 3-6 last season for their most successful season since 2009. Eric Johnson is back for a second season in Afton and he says they should have 8 or 9 players to make a run.
“ The kids know what to expect. They know technique. We are going to get after it this year. We are going to change the offense up a little bit.”
The Rangers will look to make improvements, but it starts at the top.
“The most important improvement you can make year to year is the coach has to make some type of improvement. If I’m not making any improvement on what we are doing, it’s not going to be any good. Last year it was I am driving this you buckle up and drive. This year it’s hold the map and tell me where we are at and where we are going and trusting their judgement.”
Patton Springs is in 1A Division II District II with Motley County, Kress and Silverton.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.