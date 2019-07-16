Pigskin Preview: Silverton Owls

SILVERTON, Texas (KCBD) -The Silverton Owls went 3-8 last season, making the pigskin playoffs and head coach Buddy Isbell says they bring back a lot of experience.
“We didn’t lose any one from the playoff team last year so we are still going to pretty much be the same team. “
When Head Coach Isbell was hired in 2017, he was the 10th new head coach in 10 years at Silverton. This season he starts his 3rd season leading the Owls and that’s a pigskin plus.
“I think continuity will help us out the most. The kids I love them. I’ve been around these kids three years. They’re part of the family. I’m trying to bring that family feeling in.”
