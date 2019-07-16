South Plains Food Bank receives new conveyor belt thanks to Texas Tech University professor, students

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank has more than 9,000 people per year who come in to volunteer. Packing food boxes to distribute to local families has become easier, thanks to a new conveyor belt designed and built by a Texas Tech University professor and his students. It all started after one of their volunteers saw an old, worn-out conveyor belt at the food bank.
David Weaver is the CEO for South Plains Food Bank and said, "It just happened to be a mechanical engineering instructor at Texas Tech, George Gray. So, he asked me if he couldn't get his senior mechanical engineering students to do a project with us to replace the old conveyor belt."
“The bearings had worn out there was they were showing its age. And then there are a lot of donors in Lubbock,” said Weaver. “Teinert steel was somebody who donated the steel for this. We have engineering people that help us with the programming for the computer that ties this up. Its been an interesting process to watch it work.”
Over the last nine months, through both the fall and spring semesters at Tech, students designed and built the machine all while going to their classes. “There was a team with about seven students, that came out and they would work on weekends they would work in the evenings and they were great volunteers,” said Weaver.
Weaver said previously packing the boxes required a lot of labor. And now, the workload is easier and more efficient. He added it was fun to watch the students interact with staff and others that helped on the project. “We’ve given them some real-life experience here at south plains food bank so it was a win-win for them, a win-win for us.”
