United Family to host school supply drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The United Family® is again partnering with Lubbock-area school districts to host a school supply drive for local students in need. From July 17 through July 28, guests are encouraged to purchase school supplies and drop them into barrels located near the entrance of any United Supermarkets, Market Street or Amigos location in Lubbock and Slaton. Guests may also make a cash donation during checkout in an effort to ensure local students have the supplies they need to be successful in school.
“New school supplies often contribute to the excitement of the start of a school year; however, for many families on the South Plains purchasing school supplies puts additional stress on their already tight family budget,” said Nancy Sharp, communications and community engagement manager for The United Family®. “The donations we receive will help ensure each child has the necessary supplies for success in the classroom this school year.”
School districts benefiting from the drive include Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship, Roosevelt and Slaton. Each school receiving donations will directly donate them to families in need.
“We appreciate the support of The United Family as our community assists area school districts in providing school supplies for students who might not otherwise have what they need this fall,” said Dr. Kathy Rollo, Lubbock ISD superintendent. “The donated supplies will be a crucial piece of preparing students to learn and succeed in school this year, and The United Family stores in our area make this community partnership possible.”
