United Family to host school supply drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The United Family® is again partnering with Lubbock-area school districts to host a school supply drive for local students in need. From July 17 through July 28, guests are encouraged to purchase school supplies and drop them into barrels located near the entrance of any United Supermarkets, Market Street or Amigos location in Lubbock and Slaton. Guests may also make a cash donation during checkout in an effort to ensure local students have the supplies they need to be successful in school.