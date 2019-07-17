Could there be relief from the heat coming?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Once again, it’s hot and humid in west Texas but the rain is in New Mexico, where it will likely stay through Friday. With that said, a few showers might move into the western South Plains late today or night and again Thursday evening, but the heavy rain will stay farther west.
That pattern will begin to change over the weekend and rain chances will return to the region as early as late Sunday and remain in the forecast through the middle of next week.
Along with the rain chances returns by next week so will some cooler afternoon temperatures. A cold front will move into the west Texas region by late Sunday or by Monday bringing along a 10-20 degree drop in afternoon highs.
However, until then, it’s more of the upper 90s to low 100s for all of the area through Saturday. There will be some subtle changes day to day but that will simply mean a few degrees in difference for afternoon high temperatures.
The winds will remain out of the south to southeast at 10-20 mph as we move toward the weekend.
Remember to drink plenty of water, find shade and/or air conditioning if you’re outside for extended periods of time.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.