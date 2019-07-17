Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

4 shot in overnight northeast Lubbock shooting, man arrested in Lubbock for New York murder and East side bank closing for good

By Michael Cantu | July 17, 2019 at 6:14 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 6:14 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, four people were said to have been shot in a northeast Lubbock shooting earlier this morning.

  • Police say they continue to search for both the suspect and one of the shooting victims.
  • The shooting was reported near Cherry Avenue and East Baylor Street, but the victims were found near North Elder and East Colgate Streets.
  • Right now there are portions of the roadway blocked off at East Baylor, North Elder and East Colgate.
  • Read more here: 4 shot in northeast Lubbock; police continue search for suspect, victim

Police also responded to another shooting near Parkway Drive and Zenith Avenue. There is no indication the two shootings are related.

A man from New York was arrested in Lubbock for a murder committed two years ago in New York.

  • Rasheed Boland, who is 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 2700 block of East 7th Street.
  • He will be held in the Lubbock County Detention Center until he can be extradited to New York.
  • Read more here: New York murder fugitive arrested in Lubbock

The only bank on East Lubbock is closing, which could mean trouble for some of the elderly people in the community who have no means of transportation.

  • The Wells Fargo Bank inside the United Supermarkets off of Parkway Drive is closing and some community members call it a blow to the community.
  • A member of the East Lubbock Community Alliance said if East Lubbock is able to get a bank again it will need more community support to keep it open.
  • Read more from KCBD’s Katie Main here: Response to Parkway Wells Fargo closure

