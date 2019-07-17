1 dead, 3 injured after targeted shooting in northeast Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a shooting in which three people were shot and one was killed while on their way back to a house in northeast Lubbock.
Police reported to the shooting just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near North Elder Avenue and East Colgate Street, according to LPD.
After an investigation police found the suspect targeted a vehicle with five men inside of it and fired at them.
Four of the men were taken to University Medical Center, according to police. One of those four, 18-year-old Antoine Wilson, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The identities of those four have not been released but police say they are a 21-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old. They conditions range from serious to moderate injuries.
The fifth person in the vehicle, an 18-year-old, was uninjured.
Police are also actively searching for the suspect in this shooting. There have been no arrests made at this time.
LPD also responded to a shooting near Parkway Drive and Zenith Avenue around 10 p.m.
Police confirmed the shootings are connected but there is no certainty on if the same suspect was involved in both. The department did acknowledge the two shootings were a result of an ongoing dispute between several different groups. Read that story here.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
