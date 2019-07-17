Heat wave: An end?

For the next four to five days the hot and humid weather will continue across the KCBD viewing area. As will the nearly non-existent rain chance. Nearly non-existent, but not zero. Late each day, mainly evening hours, there may be a stray storm or two over the far western viewing area. I do not expect these storms to make it to Lubbock. Otherwise, in the heat and humidity a stray storm may pop up near and just after peak heating nearly anywhere, but that's unlikely.