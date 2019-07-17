Heat wave: An end?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The afternoon heat and high humidity continue to lead to very warm and humid nights and mornings. The low this morning at the Lubbock Airport, reported so far, 76°. If the temperature does not go lower before midnight, it will tie the warmest low temperature (max-min record) for all July 17s in Lubbock’s record. There’s more of the same ahead, until - well, please read on!
For the next four to five days the hot and humid weather will continue across the KCBD viewing area. As will the nearly non-existent rain chance. Nearly non-existent, but not zero. Late each day, mainly evening hours, there may be a stray storm or two over the far western viewing area. I do not expect these storms to make it to Lubbock. Otherwise, in the heat and humidity a stray storm may pop up near and just after peak heating nearly anywhere, but that's unlikely.
For the next four to five days high temperatures will continue to range from the mid-90s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to a bit above 100 degrees in the eastern viewing area. Heat indices of 105 to 108 should be anticipated over the far eastern KCBD viewing area through the week. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100 around Lubbock. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and the breeze will continue in the 10 to 20 mph range with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.
If you are looking or hoping for cooler temperatures, then next week looks promising. The current medium-range runs of both the American (GFS) and European (ECMWF) computer models drop our high temperatures to the 70s on Tuesday. Both then have us in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. The average high through the end of July is 93°.
As these temperature changes unfold our rain chances will increase. My forecast includes a slight chance of storms early next week. We likely will see at least slight changes to the forecast as the period in question becomes four and five days out rather than the current six and seven days out.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 74°, six degrees above the average low for the date. The high was 97°, four degrees above the average high. The July 16 record low is 58° (1926 and 1935) and the record high 105° (2001). For today, July 17, Lubbock’s average low also is 68° and the high also 93°. The record low is 59° (1930) and the record high 105° (1989).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:57 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:50 AM CDT.
