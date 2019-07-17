KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Shadow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Shadow, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Shadow is a 5-year-old boxer mix.
She is house and crate trained, laid back and lovable.
Shadow’s adoption fees for Wednesday, July 17, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dixy
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.