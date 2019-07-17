Lorenzo woman indicted on manslaughter charge after deadly November crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock County grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old Lorenzo woman on charges of manslaughter after a deadly November crash that killed 52-year-old Hector Villarreal-Castaneda.
A police search warrant revealed Keely Walker, who was 20-years-old at the time, admitted to drinking and doing drugs the day she was in a crash that killed Villarreal-Castaneda.
Walker was initially charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash. She has since been released after posting a $100,000 bond.
The search warrant states Walker was speeding in her black 2017 Jeep and ran a stop sign, hitting Villareal-Castaneda near 2700 East Broadway.
After the crash Walker told officers at the scene she had been out drinking with about three or four other people at a party before. Walker also said she had used cocaine three days before the crash and smoked marijuana on the day of the crash.
Police have obtained a search warrant for Walker’s phone and are now holding that as evidence; searching through it to validate her story about being out with acquaintances before the crash.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.