LPD’s therapy dog gets official certification from therapy dog alliance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - She has been with the department for a while but she has just recently earned her official status as the Lubbock Police Department’s newest certified therapy dog.
Justice is now certified with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, which means she can partner up with agencies in the community to provide comfort and affection. With the certification she will also be able to visit hospitals, special needs centers, schools, nursing homes and other similar facilities.
She may also look familiar to some around the area as she works closely with her handler, Sgt. Steven Bergen, who is part of LPD’s Homeless Outreach Team. That’s also what’s earned Justice the nickname, H.O.T. dog.
Justice was first introduced to the department in March of 2018 and has been training with a professor from Texas Tech to teach her how to interact with humans.
