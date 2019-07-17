Lubbock family nurse practitioner says wearing sunscreen is crucial right now

“This is titanium and zinc, so this is physical. This is a 50 or above and you want it to be a 30 or above, so this one is a physical blocker," she said holding the bottle. “This Neutrogena is a chemical, so there’s both kinds. The Neutrogena is a chemical ..it’s got some different chemicals that work as the sunscreen mechanism. This one is a 70, so that’s great as far as your number, so either of these sunscreens would be a great choice,” she said holding the other bottle.