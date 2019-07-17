Lubbock family nurse practitioner says wearing sunscreen is crucial right now

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -With 9,500 people estimated to be diagnosed with skin cancer every day in the United States, Family Nurse Practitioner with Lubbock Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center, says wearing sunscreen is crucial because it blocks UV rays from sinking into your skin.
Adams says that you can’t block 100 percent of the UV rays and even UVA rays can go through a car windshield.
“No matter how much sunscreen you use, a little bit of that ultraviolet radiation is going to get to your skin. So in addition to sunscreen, other things like protection, sun-protective clothing, getting in the shade when you can when you go outside…. trying to avoid those times when the sun is the strongest.”
Skin damage is isn’t always visible to the eye and can manifest itself differently in kids and adults.
"So, the first signs of sun damage in kids, is freckles. We think those are cute… I have freckles, but it is actually a sign of sun damage. Then passed that in older age, you can start to get precancerous spots, which are rough and kind of scaly, get little sores that don’t heal,you can get wrinkles and aging skin. That can all really take affect because of the sun, starting from childhood. "
Adams recommends you apply something with a SPF of 30 or more. There are two kinds of sunscreens: physical and chemical. They differ in ingredients, but she says the kind you chose is up to you.
“This is titanium and zinc, so this is physical. This is a 50 or above and you want it to be a 30 or above, so this one is a physical blocker," she said holding the bottle. “This Neutrogena is a chemical, so there’s both kinds. The Neutrogena is a chemical ..it’s got some different chemicals that work as the sunscreen mechanism. This one is a 70, so that’s great as far as your number, so either of these sunscreens would be a great choice,” she said holding the other bottle.
Adams recommends applying 20 minutes before you go outside and then reapply every two hours after that.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.