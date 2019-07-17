Lubbock man indicted for online solicitation of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man who has previously been convicted of injury to a child has been indicted on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Brad Shoals, 43, of Lubbock is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center and his bail has been set at $75,000.
According to police reports, on July 8, 2018, Shoals is accused of soliciting a minor by texting sexually explicit messages requesting sexual activity with a child younger than 17.
He was convicted in May of 2000 for injury to a child. And he was also convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in July of 2012.
A condition of his bond, once he is out of jail, is to stay a minimum of 500 feet away from the victim at all times, and have no unsupervised contact with minor children.
